'Sharp Objects': Watch the First Trailer for HBO's Amy Adams Drama

The Amy Adams vehicle, adapted from the Gillian Flynn book of the same name, premieres in July.

HBO rolled out the first teaser for Sharp Objects on Sunday night ahead of the highly anticipated season two premiere of Westworld.

The upcoming miniseries, a hopeful heir to the cable network's massive success with Big Little Lies in 2017, is a heavy-hitter by pedigree. Veteran showrunner Marti Noxon adapted the Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) source material for the eight-episode run. It also marks five-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams' first TV role since she recurred in first season of The Office more than a decade ago.

Sharp Objects' brief preview gave the first glimpse of Adams as Camille Preaker — a reporter, discharged from a psychiatric hospital and investigating two homicides in her hometown. Adams' Camille simultaneously tries to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.

Patricia Clarkson co-stars as Camille's mother, with Elizabeth Perkins, Madison Davenport, Chris Messina and newcomer Eliza Scanlen rounding out the cast. (Like the first season of Big Little Lies, all episodes of Sharp Objects were directed by Jean-Marc Vallée.)

The trailer also firmed up when Sharp Objects will land on HBO and its various streaming platforms. The eight-week run kicks off in July. A specific premiere date has not yet been determined.