Shawn Mendes Indulges Harry Potter Obsession, Sings Hits on "Carpool Karaoke"

Shawn Mendes is on fire right now, so it was expected he’d light it up on The Late Late Show. He did just that, when he dropped in for a spot of “Carpool Karaoke” and an in-studio performance.

Mendes buckled in for his four-night stand as he belted out the hits for his first “carpool” drive with James Corden. The Canadian pop singer also talked about moving out of home and the troubles with laundry, and disclosed his obsession with Harry Potter. Mendes, we discovered, is a 9.5-out-of-10 superfan who can play just about every character and makes a pretty fine (and super nerdy) Potter.

The pair left nothing to chance as they performed "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "In My Blood," "Mercy," "Treat You Better" and "Lost In Japan,” lifted from the singer’s third, self-titled album, which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Watch Mendes' "Carpool Karaoke" spin below.

