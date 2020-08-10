Shelved 'Black-ish' Episode, "Please, Baby, Please" to Air on Hulu

The episode that caused strife so intense creator Kenya Barris moved from Disney to Netflix will now join the "Black-ish" library at Hulu.

The famously shelved episode of Black-ish will finally see the light.

As creator Kenya Barris has hinted at in recent months, Disney is making the controversial episode available on its streaming platform. In a statement, Barris noted:

In November 2017, we made an episode of “black-ish” entitled “Please, Baby, Please.” We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future. Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of. “Please, Baby, Please” didn’t make it to air that season and, while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly… until now.

I’m excited to share that “Please, Baby, Please” is now available on Hulu. Following the re-airing of “Juneteenth” and “Hope,” I asked Walt Disney Television to revisit making the episode available. Recognizing the importance of this moment, they listened and agreed.

I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves and, as was the case nearly three years ago, we hope it inspires some much-needed conversation -- not only about what we were grappling with then or how it led to where we are now, but conversations about where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together.

Thank you to ABC Entertainment for allowing this moment to happen. And thank you to the entire “black-ish” family for never shying away from tough conversations, making telling stories like this possible.

-Kenya Barris

More to come.