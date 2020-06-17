'Sherman's Showcase' Renewed, Will Air on AMC and IFC

Sherman's Showcase is getting a second season — and likely a wider audience thanks to a double run.

AMC Networks has renewed the comedy from Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle for a second season. After airing on IFC for its first season in the summer of 2019, Sherman's Showcase will run on both IFC and sister network AMC for season two. The six new episodes are set to debut in 2021.

The pickup comes two days ahead of a special, The Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular, that will debut on AMC Friday night and re-air on IFC.

"Sherman McDaniels has been a staple in American culture for almost 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down … or aging at all,” said creators and stars Salahuddin and Riddle. “We’re thrilled to return to the uniquely nerdy, quirky, silkily soulful and musical world of Sherman’s Showcase. It’s all our favorite things and now it’s on AMC and IFC. Season two’s so big, it needs two networks."

Said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, "It's rare today for a show to develop a highly passionate fanbase, get raves from critics and infiltrate popular culture. Sherman's Showcase has done all three, and we’re thrilled to put it in front of AMC audiences alongside IFC’s devoted fans. Bashir and Diallo are fantastically talented, we are all waiting with baited breath to collectively witness the continued evolution of Sherman McDaniels, American icon."

The double run will almost certainly result in a ratings boost for Sherman's Showcase: AMC is in about 15 million more homes than IFC is and draws significantly larger audiences than its corporate sibling. When AMC started airing Killing Eve alongside BBC America in that show's second season, total viewers jumped by 87 percent.

Salahuddin and Riddle (The Tonight Show, Comedy Central's South Side) executive produce Sherman's Showcase along with John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious of Get Lifted Film Co., Pete Aronson and RadicalMedia's Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet.