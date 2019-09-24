Shonda Rhimes Sets Ninth Netflix Show: Anthology 'Notes on Love'

The episodic series will feature such writers as Norman Lear, Steve Martin and Diane Warren, among others.

Amazon may have Modern Love but Netflix has Notes on Love.

The streamer on Tuesday announced the ninth show from prolific showrunner Shonda Rhimes: individual episodic series Notes on Love.

Picked up straight to series, Notes on Love explores the unexpected-life-changing, euphoric, hilarious, surreal and all-consuming places where love intersects in everyone's lives. The first season will focus on stories about where love and marriage meet, examining what the institution is, means and how it's changing.

Each episode will hail from a different writer, with Norman Lear (bringing the One Day at a Time favorite back to the streamer) and his writing partner Aaron Shure (The Office), Steve Martin, singer-songwriter Diane Warren, Jenny Han (author of Netflix hit To All the Boys I've Loved Before), married duo Lindy West (Shrill) and Ahamefule J. Oluo (writer-comedian) and Rhimes herself. All will also exec produce their individual episode. Additional writers will be announced at a later date.

Additional details surrounding Notes on Love, including the number of episodes, if they're an hour or half-hour and a premiere date, have yet to be determined.

Rhimes will produce the series alongside her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers. The series is the ninth project to stem from Rhimes' $100 million overall deal with Netflix. The first project under the pact, Bridgerton, is due in 2020. (For others in the works, click here.)



The series arrives as Amazon has its highly anticipated take on the long-running New York Times column "Modern Love" due Oct. 18. The individual episodic anthology has attracted a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Cristin Milioti, Tina Fey, Julia Garner, Catherine Keener, Andrew Scott and John Slattery. Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) and Tom Hall (Sensation) each wrote and directed episodes, and Emmy Rossum (Shameless) directed an installment penned by the late Audrey Wells (Under the Tuscan Sun).