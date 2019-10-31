Shondaland's Anna Delvey Series Sets Cast: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes to Star

A year after announcing plans to tell the story of con queen Anna Delvey, Shonda Rhimes and Netflix have set the cast for its 10-episode limited series.

Ozark Emmy winner Julia Garner will star as the woman who conned high society people with her lavish lifestyle in the streaming giant's Shondaland-produced Inventing Anna. Veep's Anna Chlumsky, Scandal's Katie Lowes, Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox and The Bold Type's Alexis Floyd round out the core cast of the series.

Based on Jessica Pressler's New York Magazine story "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People," Rhimes created the series and will exec produce alongside her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada, Band of Brothers) will direct two episodes, including the pilot. Pressler will produce the series, which will film in New York.

Here's Netflix's formal series description: "In Inventing Anna, a journalist (Chlumsky) with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

Chlumsky's Vivian is described as a reporter working to salvage her career with just the right story. The Anna Delvey story is her golden ticket — she is willing to face any problem to get it. But as she works on the Anna story, there is one problem she never expected – Anna herself. The more Vivian pursues the truth about Anna, the more attached to Anna she becomes.

Garner's Anna is described as a young woman in her mid-20s with a hard to place European accent who takes New York by storm. Either a brilliant businesswoman or a scammer extraordinaire, Anna in turn inspires loyalty, compassion, contempt, and obsession – all while leaving behind an emotional body count.

Lowes, who reunites with Rhimes and Beers after starring in seven seasons of ABC's Scandal and roles on Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, will play Rachel, a natural born follower and her blind worship of Anna almost destroys her job, her credit and her life. But while her relationship with Anna is her greatest regret, the woman she becomes because of Anna may be Anna’s greatest creation.

Cox, who returns to Netflix following a breakout and ground-breaking role on Jenji Kohan's Orange Is the New Black, will play Kacy Duke, a celebrity trainer and life coach, Kacy gets sucked into the Anna whirlwind but is mature and centered enough to stay out of any real trouble. When she least expects it, in the wake of Anna’s crimes, Kacy finds herself becoming a coach to more than just Anna.

Floyd, meanwhile, will portray Neff, an aspiring filmmaker working as a hotel concierge, Neff knows New York and its people. Neff’s all style, all substance — more complex than most. She’s drawn in by Anna’s charm, but while passionate and loyal, she’s nobody’s fool.

Inventing Anna is one of multiple projects Rhimes has in the works after signing a nine-figure overall deal with the streaming giant. The first show under the deal, soap Bridgerton, will debut in 2020. A premiere date for Inventing Anna has not yet been determined.



Garner is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer; Chlumsky is with WME, Liebman Entertainment and Schreck Rose; Lowes is with Gersh, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose; Cox is with ICM Partners, PH Entertainment Group and Peikoff Mahan; and Floyd is with Industry Entertainment.