Showtime Names Erin Calhoun to Top Communications Post

Showtime has tapped Erin Calhoun to lead its communications team.

Calhoun will take on the role of executive vp communications May 4. She takes over for Johanna Fuentes, who is departing the ViacomCBS network to head global communications at Warner Bros.

"Erin has proven time and again to have a sage understanding of our ever-changing industry and terrific relationships with the media who cover it," said Showtime Networks chairman and CEO David Nevins, to whom Calhoun will report. "Her skills and instincts are equally sharp, combining a dedicated work ethic with a good-humored touch. We are pleased to reward her efforts and privileged to elevate her to this role as a leader in strategizing and executing communications efforts on behalf of Showtime Networks."

In her new post, Calhoun will oversee strategic planning and execution of all global public and media relations at Showtime Networks, ranging from program publicity to events, philanthropy and corporate branding. She'll also serve as Showtime's communications liaison to parent company ViacomCBS.

She was previously senior vp communications at Showtime, where she led communications initiatives related to digital media, research, consumer products and new business development, along with the cabler's stand-alone streaming platform. She's also credited with helping raise the profile of Showtime executives.

Calhoun joined Showtime in 2017 after serving as vp corporate communications at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, where she managed trade and business strategies and internal communications at USA and Syfy. Prior to that she was vp communications at Discovery for six years and worked as an independent consultant and at TNT.