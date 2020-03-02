Showtime Names Puja Vohra, Garrett Wagner for Key Marketing Roles

The two executives will help lead the marketing efforts at the premium cable outlet.

Showtime has tapped executives Puja Vohra and Garrett Wagner for leading roles on the premium cabler's marketing team.

Vohra, a veteran of TruTV, Oxygen and Bravo, will be executive vp marketing and strategy. Wagner is returning to Showtime as senior vp and executive creative director. Both will report to chief marketing officer Michael Engleman.

"By restructuring our organization, we can build from strength, fortifying our legacy of creativity, innovation and deep, insight-led understanding of our viewer," said Engleman. "Puja and Garrett are best-in-class leaders in their space. Their skill and ingenuity will help us take Showtime to the next level as a consumer-first premium content company, prepared to capitalize on the opportunities presented by a fast-changing media landscape."

The changes are part of the ongoing executive shuffle at the recently integrated ViacomCBS.

Vohra will oversee a renewed focus on performance-based marketing at Showtime Networks and manage program marketing, media, promotions, digital strategy and social media. She'll also head a newly formed marketing strategy division.

Vohra previously worked as chief marketing officer for BSE Global, directing marketing for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center and other BSE Global properties. Prior to that she was executive vp marketing and digital at TruTV and had senior roles at Oxygen and Bravo.

Wagner will have oversight of the creative side of Showtime's marketing, including video, print, design and digital. He comes to Showtime from Netflix, where he was director of global creative marketing. He previously was vp content and editorial for FX Networks and vp/creative director at Logo. He began his career at Showtime as part of the team that led the "No Limits" branding.