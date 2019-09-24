Showtime Picks Up 'Vice' Docuseries Following HBO Cancellation

Vice Media's weekly newsmagazine is being revived at Showtime following its HBO cancellation.

The cable network has ordered 13 episodes of Vice that are set to begin airing in spring 2020. The deal will bolster Showtime's unscripted slate, which includes political series The Circus and true crime docuseries Murder in the Bayou.

"As so much of television news has moved in a direction of partisan coverage and talking heads, the team behind Vice continues to delve deep into the global issues, conflicts and newsmakers affecting our everyday lives," said Vinnie Malhotra, executive vp nonfiction programming at Showtime. "They also do it with an incredibly diverse cadre of journalists — both in front of and behind the camera. Their dogged pursuit of award-winning journalism, is matched by stellar filmmaking and craft in this weekly documentary series. We're honored and excited to partner with them moving forward."

It also means the continuation of Vice, which first debuted on HBO in 2013. At the time, the deal between digital upstart Vice Media and HBO helped to bolster the work of co-founder and then CEO Shane Smith, who was a regular presence on the show.

Vice quickly made a name for itself with its immersive, gonzo-style journalism, like when it sent Dennis Rodman to North Korea during its first season. The docuseries won two Emmys and served as the foundation for a larger partnership between HBO and Vice Media, which went on to launch daily news show Vice News Tonight in 2016. But HBO decided not to renew Vice after its sixth season, which ended in December 2018, and later ended its relationship with Vice Media with the cancellation of Vice News Tonight in June. (Vice News Tonight will now air on the Viceland cable network.)

"Our team of award-winning reporters, producers and editors have set the tone for gold-standard longform international reporting and we can't wait to bring those stories to Showtime, who share our passion for quality storytelling, differentiated and important journalism, and distinctive voices that capture the critical issues facing our world today," Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc said.

Vice will continue to be produced by Vice News, the group that reports into Jesse Angelo, the new president of global news and entertainment at the company. Vice News is also at work on the new Vice News Tonight for Viceland and is said to be working on a news-centric show for Hulu that has yet to be announced.

Showtime currently airs a late-night talk show from former Viceland personalities Desus and Mero. Its slate of docuseries includes Shangri-La and The Trade, and it also has upcoming documentary features Ready for War and The Kingmaker.