Showtime Promotes Jessie Dicovitsky to VP of Original Programming

Showtime is upping an executive.

The network has promoted Jessie Dicovitsky to vice president of original programming. She has has been with Showtime for the past seven years and was most recently director of original programming.

Dicovitsky is responsible for the creative development of comedies, dramas and documentary series. She shepherds content from conception through production and works across two of the network’s highest-rated series, including Shameless and Billions, as well as the new comedy Black Monday and upcoming series Halo and The L Word.

Meanwhile on the unscripted side, Dicovitsky has worked on The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show On Earth and Enemies: The President, Justice & The FBI.

Dicovitsky, a graduate of Princeton University, began her career at NBC Universal. She lives in LA with her husband.