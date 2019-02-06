Showtime Taps Former Paramount Exec for Programming Post

Geoff Stier will shepherd scripted series at the premium cable outlet, reporting to Amy Israel.

Showtime's newest executive hire comes from the movie business.

Former Paramount executive Geoff Stier is joining the cable network as senior vp original programming. He will help develop and nurture original comedies, dramas and limited series at Showtime, reporting to Amy Israel, executive vp original programming.

"Geoff Stier is one of the film world’s finest executives, universally respected for his extensive production experience, deep filmmaker relationships and great eye for distinctive, high quality material," said Israel. "In an era when premium television in general — and Showtime specifically — is at the forefront of groundbreaking, cinematic storytelling, Geoff is a meaningful addition to our outstanding team of original programming executives."

Stier was previously executive vp production at Paramount Pictures, where he supervised production on films including World War Z, Annihilation, Nebraska, Daddy's Home, Downsizing and Instant Family. Prior to that he was senior vp production and development at Paramount Vantage.

He also worked as a producer for Mirage Enterprises under Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella and most recently was CEO of Fabula in North America. The company was founded by Jackie director Pablo Larrain and brother Juan de Dios Larrain.

Stier is the latest hire to a Showtime executive team in transition. The premium cabler recently upped Gary Levine and Jana Winograde to co-presidents of entertainment, following former head David Nevins' elevation to chief creative officer for Showtime parent CBS Corp.