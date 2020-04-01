Showtime's 'Billions,' 'Black Monday' Shorten Runs Due to Coronavirus

Both shows plan to resume production and air the remainder of their seasons later in the year.

The spring runs of Showtime's Billions and Black Monday will be abbreviated thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The two shows will air a portion of their seasons as scheduled (Black Monday is already airing) before pausing at what the premium cable outlet says is a natural break point in each of their story lines. The third season of The Chi will also move up a couple weeks to fill in for Billions when the latter finishes its spring run.

Black Monday, which debuted its second season on March 15, will wrap its current run with its sixth episode on April 12. Billions' premiere date remains set for May 3. It will air seven episodes, which will stretch into the middle of June.

Both series plan to resume production later in the year to wrap up their seasons. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Black Monday had completed filming but wasn't finished with post-production work prior to the shutdown, while Billions still has some material to film.

The Chi, which had been scheduled to premiere July 5, will move up two weeks to June 21 after Billions finishes its initial run. It will air without interruption, as production had wrapped before the pandemic shut down hundreds of TV and film productions.

Showtime's other spring premiere, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, is also unaffected. It's set to premiere April 26. The cabler has also postponed a pair of docuseries, Outcry (initially scheduled for April 3) and Love Fraud (originally set for May 8), with new dates to be determined.