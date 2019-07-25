Showtime's 'Kidding' Adds Eric Roberts, Mae Whitman to Season 2 (Exclusive)

The two actors will each have guest roles on the Jim Carrey-led dramedy.

Showtime's Kidding has added a couple of well-known guest stars to its second season.

Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, The Dark Knight) and Mae Whitman (Good Girls) will both appear on the Jim Carrey-led dramedy, which is due to return in the fall.

Roberts will play Bernard Paley, an executive at Amazon who's looking to make an acquisition and comes into contact with the Puppet Time team. The ever-busy actor's recent credits include Class Act on Amazon, Syfy's Lost Girl and arcs on USA Network's Suits and Telemundo's La Reina del Sur.

Whitman plays Chloe, an employee at a medical marijuana dispensary who likes to watch Puppet Time when she's high. In addition to NBC's Good Girls, her credits include Parenthood and Arrested Development.

The first season of Kidding earned Carrey a Golden Globe nomination for his first series regular role since In Living Color in the early 1990s. Showtime renewed the show midway through the run, which averaged about 2.3 million viewers across all the premium cable outlet's linear and digital platforms.

Kidding also stars Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris and Justin Kirk. Carrey executive produces with creator Dave Holstein, Michel Gondry (who directed six of season one's 10 episodes), Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente.