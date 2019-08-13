Showtime's 'Penny Dreadful' Revival Adds Piper Perabo (Exclusive)

The former 'Covert Affairs' star will recur in the L.A.-set 'City of Angels' as the series is about to begin production

The second coming of Penny Dreadful at Showtime is adding to its already sizable cast.

Piper Perabo has joined Penny Dreadful: City of Angels in a recurring part, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The former Covert Affairs star will play a woman who's unsatisfied with her life in 1938 Los Angeles.

City of Angels, which creator John Logan describes as a "spiritual descendant" of the original series, will explore pre-World War II Los Angeles, from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism — and, of course, a healthy dose of the supernatural.

Perabo will play Linda Craft, the wife of Dr. Peter Craft (Rory Kinnear, a veteran of the first Penny Dreadful), who's head of the isolationist German-American Bund, and mother to Trevor (Hudson West) and Tom (Julian Hilliard). Linda is described as "a fading American Beauty rose," disappointed with her husband and bored with her constrained suburban life.

She joins a cast that also includes Daniel Zovatto, Natalie Dormer, Nathan Lane, Kerry Bishé, Johnathan Nieves, Jessica Garza, Adriana Barraza and Michael Gladis. Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lorenza Izzo, Lin Shaye and Adam Rodriguez will also recur.

Logan executive produces with Michael Aguilar (Kidding) and Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions. Paco Cabezas will direct multiple episodes, as he did on the first Penny Dreadful. Production on the series is slated to begin later in August; a premiere date hasn't been set.

Perabo is coming off Netflix's Turn Up Charlie opposite Idris Elba and stars with Gerard Butler in feature Angel Has Fallen. Her credits also include ABC's 2016 drama Notorious and films Black Butterfly, Looper and Because I Said So. She's repped by ICM and MGMT.