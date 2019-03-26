Showtime's Roger Ailes Series: All the Details (So Far) on 'The Loudest Voice'

The Hollywood Reporter rounds up all the information about the star-studded limited series centered on the Fox News founder.

Showtime is training its spotlight on one of the biggest media figures of the 21st century: Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

The premium cable network is in production on a limited series called The Loudest Voice, which will focus primarily on the last decade of Ailes' life, his influence on the political climate of the United States and the sexual harassment scandal that led to his ouster from the cable news channel.

The series' star-studded cast is headed by Russell Crowe and Naomi Watts. The Hollywood Reporter is tracking developments on the series; bookmark this page for developments on the series, and see below for the cast and their real-life counterparts.

The Team

The Loudest Voice is based on Gabriel Sherman's book The Loudest Voice in the Room, which grew out of his reporting on Ailes and Fox News for New York magazine and for which he interviewed more than 600 people.

Sherman co-wrote the first episode with showrunner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). The Showtime/Blumhouse Television production is executive produced by Crowe, McCarthy, Jason Blum, Alex Metcalf, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Liza Chasin and Kari Skogland, who is directing the first two episodes.

The Story

Per Showtime, The Loudest Voice will use Ailes as a conduit for helping explain the current political climate: "To understand the events that led to the rise of Donald Trump, one must understand Ailes. The upcoming limited series takes on that challenge, focusing primarily on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican Party's de facto leader, while also touching on defining events in Ailes' life, including an initial meeting with Richard Nixon on the set of The Mike Douglas Show that gave birth to Ailes' political career and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end. The seven-episode series aims to shed light on the psychology that drives the political process from the top down."

The cast

Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes

The Oscar winner will go under heavy makeup to play Ailes, who guided Fox News from its launch in 1996 to become one of cable's top-rated networks and a hugely influential force in the conservative political sphere.

Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson

Former Fox News anchor Carlson sued Ailes in 2016, claiming he fired her after she turned down his sexual advances. The suit was settled, but after a number of other women came forward, Ailes resigned from the network. (Watts' long-time friend, Nicole Kidman, is set to play Carlson in a feature film about Ailes and Fox News.)

Sienna Miller as Beth Ailes

Miller (Live by Night, American Sniper) plays Ailes' wife, who raised their son and edited a small newspaper in New York's Hudson River Valley while Ailes built Fox News. She was a staunch defender of her husband until and after his death in 2017.

Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch

McBurney (The Theory of Everything) will play media titan Murdoch, who hired Ailes to build Fox News.

Annabelle Wallis as Laurie Luhn

Luhn started as a volunteer at Fox News and eventually became the network's head of booking — and also became involved in an abusive relationship with him, according to Sherman's reporting. Luhn has filed a lawsuit against Showtime alleging the series will portray her as an accomplice to Ailes' harassment of women rather than a victim.

Joe Cortese as Roger Stone

Veteran actor Cortese (Green Book) will guest-star in one episode as Stone, the former Nixon operative and lobbyist for Donald Trump now charged with several counts in the Robert Mueller investigation.

Seth MacFarlane, Aleksa Palladino, Josh Charles

Family Guy creator MacFarlane will play Brian Lewis, Fox News' former head of public relations and an Ailes confidant who was fired from the network in 2013 for breach of contract. Palladino (Boardwalk Empire) will play Ailes' long-time assistant, Judy LaTerza. Charles (The Good Wife) will recur as Casey Close, Carlson's husband who initially tries to reassure her that her situation at Fox News isn't as bad as she thinks.

Showtime hasn't set a premiere date for The Loudest Voice.