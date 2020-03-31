'Shrill' Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

Hulu is bringing Shrill back for a third season.

The streamer has handed out an eight-episode renewal for the Aidy Bryant-led scripted comedy from exec producer Lorne Michaels.

The series, produced by Warner Bros. Television, is inspired by Lindy West's book Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman. Bryant typically films the Portland-based comedy when Saturday Night Live is on hiatus. It's unclear when production on a third season would begin given the near industry-wide production slowdown as the nation grapples with the novel coronavirus crisis.

Still, a renewal for the series should not come as a surprise. Ahead of season two's late January debut, Bryant told The Hollywood Reporter that she "would love to do a third season."

"We have so many ideas that I feel like I would be so excited to weave in there. I think part of what I would be excited to show is that yes, she has come to the other side of some of her insecurities, but they do rear their ugly head," she said. "I think having to put yourself out there in the dating world is, like, trigger city. And we got into it a little bit this season — like in the sixth episode you see Annie have chub rub — but I would love to go a little deeper on some of the daily indignities of living with a body that sometimes betrays you or that other people have feelings about, and having to suffer those. I just feel like there's so much more to be said and to be done with it."

Exec producers include Bryant, Michaels and his Broadway Video banner, Elizabeth Banks and her WBTV-based Brownstone Productions, showrunner Alexandra Rushfield, West, Max Handelman and Andrew Singer. Bryant leads a cast that also includes Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell, Ian Owens and Patti Harrison.

Shrill is part of a Hulu scripted lineup that also includes High Fidelity, Dollface, The Great, The Handmaid's Tale, PEN15, Ramy and more.

Variety was the first to report the pickup.