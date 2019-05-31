'Silicon Valley' to End on HBO With Season 6

Silicon Valley's upcoming season will be its last.

The HBO comedy is ending its run after six seasons on the premium cable network with a final set of seven episodes, set to bow later this year. The Bay Area spoof, which launched in 2014 from executive producers Mike Judge and Alec Berg, will join Game of Thrones and Veep as long-running HBO series airing their final seasons in 2019.

"Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us. We'll miss it desperately, but we've always let Pied Piper's journey guide the way, and Season Six seems to be the fitting conclusion," said Judge and Berg in a statement. "We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place."

Silicon Valley follows the ups and downs of tech entrepreneur Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) as he creates a data-compression startup Pied Piper and attempts to make it in a cut-throat industry. It emerged as a critical favorite in its earlier seasons, with THR's own chief television critic Tim Goodman calling it "flat-out brilliant" and "the best, most wide-appeal show that HBO has had in ages." Though it went on to garner multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, the comedy never managed to take home any major awards.

The series did, however, further the careers of many of its (virtually all-male) castmembers, including leads Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani (now an Oscar nominee), Zach Woods, Martin Starr and T.J. Miller. Of course, the most memorable moment in the show's life span was when the latter actor, who played fan-favorite character Erlich Bachman on the series, abruptly left the series ahead of its fifth season. In a widely read exit interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian lambasted the "one-note" series and the "fucking idiots" behind it. Berg later fired back in a THR cover story: "T.J. wasn't LeBron."

For what it's worth, Judge and Berg have long talked about a six-season plan for the show. "Six seasons seem to be the standard for something like this, which seems fine to me," the former told THR back in 2017. "I'd be happy with that." Even with Silicon Valley coming to its natural end, the pair will remain in business with HBO. Judge, the creator of Beavis and Butthead, has animated series Tales From the Tour Bus at Cinemax, while former Seinfeld writer Berg is the co-showrunner of HBO's Bill Hader comedy Barry.