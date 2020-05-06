'Simpsons' Actor Hank Azaria Says He Insured Vocal Cords After Scare

The voice behind numerous characters on the long-running Fox cartoon told Conan O'Brien he has learned over the years which ones are going to do the most damage to his throat.

Hank Azaria on Tuesday caught up with his old Simpsons pal Conan O'Brien to talk about which characters on the long-running Fox cartoon are the most difficult for him to perform and a scare he had years ago.

Azaria told the TBS talk show host (and former Simpsons writer) that he has learned over the years which voices are going to do the most damage to his throat so he is mindful when recording.

"There are certain voices I save, like Duffman will blow me out in a second," he said. "I have to save Duffman for the end and I actually dread it. It actually does hurt, but I am not complaining."

The actor then told a story about losing his voice years ago after a fight and how badly it terrified him.

"My voice blows out rather easily, so I have to watch it," he began. "I was having a rough time in my life, and I got into a screaming match. I totally blew out my voice and it didn't come back for almost two weeks. I scared myself so bad that I actually got my vocal cords insured. Really."

He continued, "When you think about, the revenue I am lucky enough to bring in through The Simpsons. That was a long time ago. A lot of money would have gone bye-bye if I couldn't make voices."

Azaria also noted Moe the bartender is his favorite voice to do on the show.

Watch the full segment below.