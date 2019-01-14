TV Ratings: 'Simpsons' Hits 4-Year High With Help from NFL Playoffs

The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers each hit multi-year highs Sunday following a heavily watched NFL playoff game.

The halo extended to the rest of Fox's lineup as well, with Family Guy and Rel also scoring well above their averages.

The Simpsons delivered a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.2 million viewers, the show's best same-day numbers since a 4.7 in the demo and 10.62 million viewers (also following an NFL game) in January 2015. Bob's Burgers (2.2, 5.33 million) had its best outing in five years since a January 2014 airing scored a 2.9 and 5.77 million viewers.

Family Guy (1.8) scored its best demo rating in a year, and the finale of Rel (1.1) had its second-best showing of the season, trailing only its post-NFL series premiere.

ABC also had a better-than-average night as America's Funniest Home Videos (1.3) and Shark Tank (1.1) both recorded season highs in the 18-49 demo. CBS' God Friended Me (0.9), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.9) and Madam Secretary (0.6) all held steady in adults 18-49 and were up by at least half a million viewers each.

The Critics' Choice Awards averaged a 0.3 in the 18-49 demo and 1.51 million viewers on The CW, even in the demo and up a little in viewers vs. 2018. NBC aired Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (0.6) and Dateline (0.5).

Fox easily won the night among adults 18-49 with a 4.8 rating, pending updates for its live NFL broadcast. ABC finished second at 1.0, followed by CBS, 0.8; NBC, 0.6; and The CW, 0.3.