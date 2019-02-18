TV Ratings: 'Simpsons,' 'Bob's Burgers,' 'Family Guy' Top a Soft Sunday

Fox's animated comedies take top honors on a night when no original shows crack the 1.0 mark among adults 18-49.

Fox's animation block topped Sunday's ratings, but no broadcast show put up especially strong numbers on a soft night overall.

In fact, no original show managed to crack a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy got the closest, all coming in at 0.9. The animation block had a lead-in of NASCAR's Daytona 500 in much of the country; the primetime portion averaged a 1.8 in the demo and about 8.1 million viewers, pending updates for the live telecast.

America's Funniest Home Videos and 60 Minutes had the second-best demo ratings of the night, each show drawing a 0.8; 60 Minutes was also the night's most-watched show with 9.7 million viewers.

God Friended Me (0.7), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.7) and Madam Secretary (a series low 0.4) were all below their season averages on CBS. On The CW, Supergirl matched the 0.3 for its last outing, while Charmed tied its season low at 0.2.

ABC got a 0.5 in the demo and 2.8 million viewers from its premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. NBC's Elvis All-Star Tribute special posted a 0.6 and 5.46 million viewers.

Fox led the network race with a 1.1 in the 18-49 demographic, pending updates. CBS finished second at 0.7, and ABC and NBC tied for third at 0.6. The CW drew a 0.3.