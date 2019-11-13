'Simpsons' Episode Featuring Michael Jackson Kept Off Disney+

"Stark Raving Dad," the 1991 episode that kicked off the Fox cartoon's third season is absent from the newly launched streaming platform.

The full Simpsons library is available to stream for the first time in the show's history thanks to Disney+, but a once popular (now infamous) episode was not included.

"Stark Raving Dad," the 1991 episode that kicked off the Fox cartoon's third season, is absent from the newly launched streaming platform. The season now begins with "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington," which is properly labeled as No. 2 under chapters.

Disney did not respond to multiple requests for comment as to why the episode is missing and who made the call.

It is assumed "Stark Raving Dad" is off Disney+ because Michael Jackson (not officially credited) was the guest star. Jackson played Leon Kompowsky, a man Homer meets while in a mental institution who sounds like Jackson. The episode was a favorite among fans for several years.

But, in March 2019, "Stark Raving Dad" was pulled from broadcast circulation following the release of the HBO documentary film Leaving Neverland, in which Jackson was accused by multiple men of molestation when they were boys.

Pulling the episode was “the only choice to make," said executive producer James L Brooks at the time.

“I’m against book-burning of any kind. But this is our book, and we’re allowed to take out a chapter," Brooks said.

Jackson's estate has vehemently denied all allegations.