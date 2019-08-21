'The Simpsons' Mock Trump With 'West Side Story' Parody Featuring "The Squad"

It is unclear if the number is a one-off or part of an upcoming episode.

The Simpsons are once again going after President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the iconic Fox cartoon released a segment featuring a West Side Story-inspired musical number featuring Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar, aka "The Squad."

Singing along with the melody and rhythm of "America," the cartoon Trump croons, “They shouldn’t be in America/ No one but me in America/ No taxes for me in America/ This is my natural hair-ica."

The congresswomen, with whom the actual Trump has repeatedly bumped heads, respond with their own individual verses and then one in unison.

“You’re Boris Johnson without the class/ Can’t wait to see you behind prison glass/ Your nose is right up Putin’s ass/ We say it’s time to impeach you fast," they sing.

Chased from the White House, the cartoon Trump runs into a can-can line of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and falls, which is when an animated Joe Biden mocks Trump by saying, “Who’s an old man now?”

None of the Simpsons family appear in the parody. It is unclear if it is a one-off or part of an upcoming episode.

Watch the parody below.