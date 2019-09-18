'Simpsons' Veteran Donick Cary Signs First-Look Animation Deal at Comedy Central

The writer and producer will develop shows for the cable network and its recently formed production arm.

Comedy Central is making a further commitment to its animation business, signing The Simpsons veteran Donick Cary to a first-look animation deal.

Cary, whose credits include Parks and Recreation, AP Bio, New Girl and The Late Show With David Letterman, will develop and produce animated projects across all platforms for the ViacomCBS cable network and its recently launched in-house studio, Comedy Central Productions. Cary will develop his own ideas and also work with other creators to identify and develop projects for Comedy Central and other outlets.

"Donick has left his brilliant stamp on some of television’s best comedies," said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, co-heads of original content at Comedy Central. "This is an exciting partnership for Comedy Central and CCP, and we can’t wait to work with him to find our new favorite animated shows."

Said Cary, "I couldn't be more thrilled and can't think of a better place to be developing funny cartoons than CC. Comedy Central always encourages the right mix of funny, smart and super stupid! I definitely check at least one of those boxes! Looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and figuring out how to draw stuff...is that how this works?"

Cary's deal follows a three-season renewal for Comedy Central's flagship animated series South Park. The network is also set to relaunch Crank Yankers, whose prank calls are acted out by puppets, on Sept. 25 and has produced a handful of shortform animated series in recent years.

Comedy Central Productions launched in May and has signed first-look deals with Drunk History creator Derek Waters; Broad City and The Other Two writer-producers Lucia Anello and Paul W. Downs; Anthony King, writer of the Beetlejuice musical; Daniel Powell and Alex Bach's Irony Point (Inside Amy Schumer); and Klepper executive producer Stuart Miller.