Simran Sethi to Exit Top Netflix India Post

Netflix is losing its top creative executive for India.

Simran Sethi will be departing the streaming giant following a nearly two-year run. Sources say Sethi, the Los Angeles-based executive who most recently served as creative director for international originals, will be leaving the streamer rather than moving to India.

It's unclear when Sethi's last day with Netflix will be. The streamer declined comment.

During her run with Netflix, Sethi was instrumental in getting the streamer's Indian originals on its feet, growing its roster from one show to 20. After starting as a creative exec, Sethi rose to director of international originals and has overseen originals including Salman Rushdie's Midnight Children, Ghoul, Selection Day, Delhi Crime, Sacred Games, Baahubali, Leila and Typewriter.

Sethi joined Netflix in August 2017, when she departed her role as senior vp scripted originals at Freeform (where she reported to now-ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke). It's unclear what the executive — who has had roles at broadcast networks (NBC), studios (Sony Pictures TV) and production companies (Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions) — will do next.

India has been a key growth region for Netflix, which views its 1.3 billion residents as prime targets for its continued global expansion. Sources note that bringing an executive to India to oversee the day-to-day was a top priority for the streamer. Sethi's eventual replacement will be filled by a new executive based in Mumbai who will report to vp international originals Bela Bajaria, with the latter remaining based in L.A.