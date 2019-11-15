'Sin City' TV Series in the Works From Legendary TV

The producer has struck a rights deal with author Frank Miller to adapt his comics.

The deal gives Legendary the rights to develop a series based on Miller's film noir-influenced comics, with the indie studio guaranteeing a first season for the show pending distribution with a network or streaming outlet. Robert Rodriguez, who directed the 2005 movie based on the comics, is close to a deal to executive produce.

The deal with Miller also calls for an animated prequel series based on the world of Sin City.

Miller and Rodriguez would executive produce the series along with Stephen L'Heureux, a producer of sequel film Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Silenn Thomas, CEO of Frank Miller Ink. A writer for the project is not yet attached.

Miller regained the film and TV rights to Sin City in 2018 following a settlement with Lantern Capital Partners. The latter had scooped up the rights to Sin City as part of The Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy sale; Miller objected and worked out an agreement with Lantern to take back rights to a series and the first film (the settlement doesn't apply to A Dame to Kill For).

Should it go forward, the Sin City series would join a roster at Legendary TV that includes Amazon's The Expanse and Carnival Row, Netflix's Lost in Space and Hulu limited series The Looming Tower. The company is also behind HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood, an offshoot of the Dune film franchise Legendary will launch in December 2020. The series received a straight-to-series order from the WarnerMedia streamer in June.

Legendary has also recently signed a number of first-look or overall deals, including ones with Toby Jarold and Tory Tunnell's Safehouse Pictures, Elijah Wood and comics creators Ed Brubaker, Brian K. Vaughan and Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction.

Deadline first reported the news.