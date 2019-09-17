'Single Parents' Co-Exec Producer Sets HR Comedy at ABC (Exclusive)

Alison Bennett is writing 'Other People's Problems' for 20th Century Fox TV, which has sold the script to its Disney sibling.

Alison Bennett, a co-executive producer of ABC's Single Parents, has set up another project at the network.

ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to Other People's Problems, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The single-camera comedy set in the human resources department of a corporate hotel chain comes from 20th Century Fox TV, ABC's Disney corporate sibling and the producer of Single Parents. Bennett has an overall deal at the studio.

Other People's Problems centers on the unlikely friendship between two HR co-workers: a newly divorced 30-year-old woman and her hard-partying boss, a twice-divorced woman in her 40s.

Bennett previously was a writer and supervising producer on FX's You're the Worst and 20th TV's LA to Vegas, which aired on Fox in 2018. She also worked on Hulu animated comedy The Awesomes and wrote a take on 20th TV's How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother. Bennett also had divorce comedy Eight at 20th in last season's development cycle

Other People's Problems joins an ABC development slate that includes a multicamera comedy from Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and The Big Sick co-writer Emily V. Gordon, based on both of their lives.

Single Parents begins its second season on ABC on Sept. 25.