'The Sinner' Renewed for Season 3 With Matt Bomer Set to Star

Matt Bomer is returning to USA Network.

The White Collar grad is set to star opposite Bill Pullman in anthology The Sinner, which now officially has been renewed for a third season on the NBCUniversal-owned cable network.

Pullman will return to reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose in the third season, which follows the character as he investigates a car crash and uncovers a crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career. Bomer, currently starring on DC Universe's Doom Patrol and earning Emmy buzz for his season-long guest role on NBC's Will and Grace, will portray the series regular role of Jamie, a Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident.

Executive producer (and season one star) Jessica Biel will continue exec producing the Universal Content Productions entry via her studio-based Iron Ocean banner alongside showrunner Derek Simonds, Charlie Gogolak and Michelle Purple. Willie Reale will also exec produce alongside Adam Bernstein (Fargo, Breaking Bad), with the latter also set to direct the first two episodes.

Bomer takes over the starring role for The Sinner after Biel and season two lead Carrie Coon. The actor broke out on USA Network's "blue skies" procedural White Collar, which ran for six seasons and 81 episodes from 2009 to 2014. Bomer's credits include features Papi Chulo, The Nice Guys, The Magnificent Seven and the Magic Mike franchise. His TV credits include Amazon's The Last Tycoon and FX's American Horror Story. He's repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

The Sinner has become one of USA Network's cornerstone originals and an awards season staple. The renewal arrives as USA is replenishing its scripted roster as signature series Mr. Robot and Suits are both coming to an end this year. The cabler's originals also include Queen of the South, The Purge, Treadstone, Briarpatch, Dare Me, Brave New World and Suits spinoff Pearson. A return date for The Sinner has yet to be determined.