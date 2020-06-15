'The Sinner' Renewed for Season 4 at USA

The cable network also adds a pair of unscripted series, 'Instant Family' and 'The Rev,' to its lineup.

USA is keeping its commitment to The Sinner, renewing the anthology drama for a fourth season. The NBCUniversal-owned cable network has also added a pair of unscripted shows, Instant Family and The Rev, to its lineup.

Bill Pullman will reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose in The Sinner, taking on a new "whydunit" case in the fourth season. Derek Simonds is also set to return as showrunner alongside fellow executive producers Jessica Biel (who starred in the first season), Michelle Purple and Charlie Gogolak.

Its renewal comes after USA has thinned its scripted ranks with the recent cancellations of Dare Me, Treadstone and The Purge.

"The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences with its signature 'whydunit’'style,” said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network and Syfy. “In season four, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery."