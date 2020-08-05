'Siren' Canceled After 3 Seasons on Freeform

The end comes despite the drama still pulling in decent linear ratings on the Disney-owned cable network.

Freeform has put its mermaid drama Siren out to sea.

The Disney-owned cable network has canceled the show after three seasons. The move comes some two months after the season three finale on May 28.

Siren's linear ratings fell off some in the most recent season, but it still was among the better performers on Freeform in those metrics. It averaged 408,000 same-day viewers for its third season, ahead of the likes of Grown-ish (350,000), Good Trouble (255,000) and The Bold Type (162,000). Those numbers represent a fraction of the shows' total audiences, as Freeform gets most of its viewership via digital platforms and delayed viewing.

Siren stars Eline Powell as a young woman whose arrival in the fishing town of Bristol Cove — known as an ancient home of mermaids — signals that these predatory beings are out to reclaim their right to the ocean. Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun and Rena Owen also star.

The series is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White, who executive produce alongside showrunner Emily Whitesell.

The cancellation leaves Freeform with a lineup of originals that also includes the aforementioned Good Trouble, Grown-ish and The Bold Type, along with Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Motherland: Fort Salem and the upcoming Cruel Summer. The cabler is also developing a dramedy called Ya Bint, about a trio of Arab American friends.

