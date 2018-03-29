Sissy Spacek Joins Julia Roberts in Amazon Drama 'Homecoming'

The half-hour series, based on the podcast of the same name, hails from 'Mr. Robot' creator Sam Esmail.

Sissy Spacek is going from Netflix to Hulu to Amazon.

The Oscar winner has boarded Amazon Studios' forthcoming Julia Roberts series Homecoming in a key recurring role.

Based on the Gimlet Media fictional podcast of the same name, Homecoming is a half-hour psychological and political thriller that centers on Heidi (Roberts), a caseworker at a secret government facility, and a soldier eager to rejoin civilian life.

Spacek will recur as Ellen Bergman, Heidi's mother, described as a no-nonsense, somewhat crabby woman who is fiercely protective of her daughter.

The casting sees Spacek move from Netflix (where she starred on Bloodline) to Hulu (where she next stars in Castle Rock) to Amazon Studios.

Spacek joins a cast that also includes Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Dermont Mulroney, Alex Karpovsky, Shea Whigham, Jeremy Allen White and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, among others.



The podcast's creators, Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, will write the adaptation and exec produce with Roberts, Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content, Alicia Van Couvering, and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail will direct.



Homecoming landed at Amazon with a two-season order in a competitive situation with multiple outlets bidding.

Spacek's credits include Carrie, The Coal Miner's Daughter and Big Love, among countless others. The three-time Emmy nominee is repped by UTA and MGMT Entertainment.