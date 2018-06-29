Military Drama 'Six' Canceled at History

It's the end of the road for History's Six.

The cable network has axed the scripted military drama after two seasons.

The Navy SEALs drama that originally starred Walton Goggins (who replaced Joe Manganiello) was picked up straight to series and bowed this last year to what History said was cable's No. 1 new show of the year in total viewers (based on live viewership). The drama returned down in its second season. Options on the cast are due to expire June 30, which forced History to make a decision on its future before the drama wrapped its sophomore run.



The series, which followed a Navy SEAL Team Six, was one of a small roster of scripted originals at History. The A&E-backed cable network's scripted roster now includes veteran Vikings, Knightfall and the forthcoming Blue Book. The drama hailed from A+E Studios and the former Weinstein TV unit. Goggins, Barry Sloane and Olivia Munn starred.

Six was among the first scripted military dramas to come out of the gate in recent months. Multiple broadcast networks dove head-first into the genre this past season to mixed results. CBS renewed SEAL Team and SWAT, while NBC canceled The Brave and The CW axed Valor.