Six More 'Walking Dead' Stars Join Robert Kirkman's 'Invincible'

Robert Kirkman's forthcoming Amazon animated drama Invincible is shaping up to be a massive reunion for current and former stars of his AMC favorite The Walking Dead.

The series has recruited Lauren Cohan, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, Ross Marquand and Sonequa Martin-Green to join its voice cast.

All six stars are affiliated with The Walking Dead. Cohan's casting will reunite her with her former Walking Dead on-screen husband in Steven Yeun, who stars in the eight-episode series as budding superhero Mark Grayson. Cohan continues to star on Walking Dead as Maggie, alongside Marquand (Aaron). Coleman previously starred as Tyreese; Cudlitz portrayed fan-favorite Abraham (and continues to direct episodes from time to time); James played Morgan on the flagship before moving over to spinoff Fear the Walking Dead; and Martin-Green famously played Sasha and currently stars on Star Trek: Discovery.

The six new cast members also join Khary Payton on Invincible. Payton currently plays King Ezekiel on the flagship AMC drama. All told, there are now eight members of the Invincible cast that creator Kirkman worked with on the zombie drama.

Based on Kirmkan's Invincible comic series, the Amazon show revolves around Mark Grayson (Yeun), who is just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons). Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) stars as Mark's mother. Cohan will voice War Woman; Coleman is Martian Man; Cudlitz is behind Red Rush; James brings Darkwing to life; Marquand is the Immortal & Aquarius; and Martin-Green is set as Green Ghost.

Previously announced cast members include Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs and Seth Rogen, among others.

A premiere date for Invincible has not yet been determined. Animated shows have largely been able to remain in production amid the global pandemic that has shut down scores of film and TV live-action shoots.