'SMILF' Tax Credits in Jeopardy As Massachusetts Lawmakers Seek to Withhold Them Amid Probe

Local lawmakers are calling for any and all tax breaks to the Showtime comedy to be suspended pending the outcome of studio ABC's investigation into its star's on-set behavior.

SMILF's tax credits may be in jeopardy.

Amid an ABC investigation into creator and star Frankie Shaw's allegedly inappropriate behavior on set, lawmakers in Massachusetts — where the Boston-set show shoots — are calling for the show's tax incentives to be suspending pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We write to express our concerns regarding the investigation of ABC’s production, SMILF, due to allegations of harassment, civil rights violations and unfair labor practices existing on the show," reads a letter to the state's office of housing and economic development, adding: "we do not believe that taxpayers in Massachusetts should be subsidizing this production, especially not until an independent investigation has been completed."

The letter was signed by state senators Nick Collins and Sonia Chang-Diaz, along with at least a dozen other state representatives (scroll down for full letter). The move would impact the show's most recent second season. It was filmed in the state in 2018, which means the studio must apply for the tax credits in 2019.

In a December story, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that numerous employees of the Showtime comedy had made claims about inappropriately handled sex scenes and other "completely unprofessional" behavior of Shaw's. In addition, multiple staffers have made complaints to the WGA about credit issues and alleged race-based separation.

"We listen, we believe and we support — and if we can do that with #MeToo, then we should be doing it with these black writers," says president and chief executive officer of the Urban league of Eastern Massachusetts Darnell L. Williams, a signatory who has been active in the local movement to withhold the money. "On Martin Luther King weekend, this is a no brainer. We have come so far in terms of civil rights but we’re fighting the same old battles that we thought we won. The signs are gone — white and colored water fountains, bathroom, beaches, you name it — but the attitudes have not been erased or eliminated. That’s what’s so disturbing about this ... and that's why we wanted to make sure we put letters in place that say, ‘Don’t write the check yet.’ We’re doing our due diligence."

Massachusetts state senator Nick Collins said, "These allegations are serious and disturbing. Massachusetts taxpayers cannot subsidize segregation and discrimination; unfair labor practice and harassment. That’s why my colleagues and I are calling for the State to withhold any tax credits that this production is eligible for, until an independent investigation by the proper authorities has taken place."

In the wake of the report, Shaw has been chalking the allegations up to inexperience as she promotes the second season of the show, debuting this Sunday, January 20. When the showrunner was asked about it by Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, she explained, "This was my first time doing this job and we moved fast and I was learning on the go."

Shaw echoed the same sentiments a day later on Late Night, telling Seth Meyers: "I went from making short films in my basement to running a crew of over 215 people and there's a lot of lessons along the way." When Meyers went on to point out that "at no point in show business is there a management meeting," the creator-star replied, "Thank you for saying that. I'll clap to that," making no mention of the fact that she participated in the WGA's Showrunner Training Program, which is known around the industry as a very competitive program.

At this time, the future of the series remains unclear. Showtime has not yet announced a third season of the show, though the plan was for it to shoot (at least partially) in Ireland.