'Sneaky Pete' Canceled at Amazon

Sneaky Pete's days have come to an end.

Amazon has canceled the drama, co-created by Bryan Cranston and from Sony TV, after three seasons, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The drama debuted its third season May 10, with Blake Masters taking over as the show's third showrunner. Masters replaced Graham Yost, who took over for co-creator David Shore (The Good Doctor) after the series transitioned from a CBS pilot to an Amazon series.

In announcing its third season renewal, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke touted that Sneaky Pete was one of the retail giant/streamer's better-performing series. (Amazon, like fellow streamers, does not release viewership data.) In announcing its second-season renewal — which arrived days after its series debut — Amazon touted the series as its second-most-streamed original scripted series on its opening day.



The drama, which starred Giovanni Ribisi, Marin Ireland and Margo Martindale — with Cranston recurring — revolved around a released convict who adopted the identity of his cell mate.

Originally developed as a pilot for CBS in 2015, producers Sony TV — where Cranston is housed with an overall deal — shopped the drama after the network passed on a series order. Then-Amazon Studios head Roy Price stepped up and snapped up the series.

Sneaky Pete is one of few remaining shows picked up under the Price regime to remain at Amazon. Salke, who joined Amazon last year, is making a push for broader-focused fare including the $250 million bet on The Lord of the Rings. Amazon's scripted roster includes The Boys, Carnival Row, The Expanse, Fleabag, Goliath, Good Omens, Hannah, Homecoming, Jack Ryan and Emmy darling The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Sneaky Pete becomes the latest series to end its run on Amazon, joining the Cranston-produced Dangerous Book for Boys, the fourth and final season of The Man in the High Castle, The Tick, Electric Dreams, Mozart in the Jungle and more.

The cancellation arrives as streamers have been increasingly under fire for axing series early in their respective runs as many, like Netflix, debate the value of returning shows vs. flashy new ones for its subscriber base. A recent THR study found only 7 percent of Amazon's scripted originals ran for more than three seasons.