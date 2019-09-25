Woody Harrelson Welcomes Billie Eilish to 'SNL' Set in Season Premiere Promo

The veteran host takes the young musical guest under his wing in the back-to-school themed preview.

Woody Harrelson welcomes Billie Eilish on her first day at Saturday Night Live in the back-to-school inspired promo for the 2019 season premiere.

The clip opens with Eilish walking into the Rainbow Room entrance at NBC studios. "It's my first day at SNL," she says in a voiceover as she carries a backpack into the building.

Once inside, she stops Harrelson to ask where the stage is. "New kid? I hosted '89, '92, '14, so I know my way around this place," he tells her. She responds, "That's cool. I was not alive for most of that."

As the two walk down the hallway, Eilish asks who Kenan Thompson is. "That's Jason. He's new here," responds Harrelson before Thompson corrects him. "I'm Kenan. I've been here for 16 years. We actually met last time when you—," says Thompson before Harrelson cuts him off to say, "Good to see you, Conan."

The high school theme continues as cast member Heidi Gardner asks Harrelson and Eilish to vote for her as SNL class president, while Michael Che and Colin Jost appear as jocks trying to intimidate Eilish.

The clip concludes with Melissa Villaseñor auditioning on the main stage to become the show's host. After Harrelson announces that he is the host, she says that she'll settle for musical guest. Eilish adds that she is the musical guest, which prompts Villasenor to respond, "That's totally fair. You're brand new and didn't even audition to be a musical guest."

Harrelson will host the season 45 premiere of SNL, while Eilish will appear as the musical guest. Watch the full promo below.