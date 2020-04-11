'SNL': Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Calls Into Remote Edition of Weekend Update

"America is now number one in the world for coronavirus," Baldwin's Trump said, referring to the pandemic as "Covfefe-19."

Colin Jost and Michael Che participated in a remote version of Weekend Update in the experimental episode Saturday Night Live at Home, featuring people listening in on Zoom so they would have some reactions. "Telling jokes with nobody just looks like hostage footage," Che joked.

"On the behalf of all comedians, I want to say thank you," Jost said of the fact that Joe Biden will presumably be the Democratic nominee. He explained that between Biden and Trump, there would be plenty of comedic material for the next four years.

"Tuesday was National Beer Day, which was the first time alcohol has ever helped me remember what day it is," Jost said.

Alec Baldwin called into the remote desk, reprising his role as Donald Trump. "America is now number one in the world for coronavirus," he said. He also referred to the pandemic as "Covfefe-19."

"I had to turn down the ethnic slurs after I discovered that everything we need to survive the virus is made in China," he later said when Jost pointed out that the president had stopped calling it "the Chinese coronavirus."

"All Americans can agree on one thing: Carole Baskin definitely fed her husband to those tigers," Baldwin's Trump declared in reference to Netflix's docuseries Tiger King.