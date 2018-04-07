'SNL': Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Haunted by 'Donnie Darko' Rabbit at Press Conference

“Do not congratulate Putin,” he said, accidentally reading a note to himself, in front of the assembled journalists.

Alec Baldwin reprised his impression of President Trump on this week's Saturday Night Live cold open. In a spoof of Fox News’ Outnumbered, this one hosted by Leslie Jones, the cold open took on Trump’s press conference with the Baltic states.

“Before I turn over to these freakshows here, I just want to read a prepared statement to prove that I can read,” Baldwin’s Trump said, proceeding to struggle through a statement about the U.S.’s relations with Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. “Do not congratulate Putin,” he said, accidentally reading a note to himself.

“Time to freestyle,” he said after begrudgingly reading the statement. “First of all, a big congratulations to Vladimir Putin … even though no one’s been tougher on Russia than I am, including Hitler.”

Kate McKinnon, playing President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania, spoke next, and Trump’s inner monologue played in voiceover. “Wish I was watching Roseanne,” Baldwin’s Trump thought as she spoke, along with “don’t mention her hair.” “Thank you for that great speech, and by the way, your hair is insane,” he said as soon as she finished.

Baldwin’s Trump also pointedly deflected a press question about Stormy Daniels to President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia, played by Alex Moffat.

“I do not care about any of you,” Baldwin’s Trump said to the other nations. The cold open ended with him hallucinating a giant rabbit and concluding he was stuck in a Donnie Darko situation.

