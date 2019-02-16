'SNL': Beck Bennett's Jules Offers Oscars Commentary on "Weekend Update"

He said that he was rooting for Black Panther, “or as I call it, 'Equal Panther.' ”

Saturday Night Live’s "Weekend Update" segment brought out Beck Bennett's character Jules, who always stresses that he “sees things a little bit differently” than other people.

“Growing up, I wasn’t like other kids. I was a little unorthodox, if that makes sense,” Jules said. “If other kids were dressing up for Halloween, I was dressing up for Wednesday.”

On watching the Oscars red carpet, Jules said: "They all ask, who are you wearing? I want to ask who are you being?" He added, “Society wants to paint [stars] like little dolls, but they should be like the dolls I had in childhood, whittled from driftwood with very realistic genitalia.”

He said that he was rooting for Black Panther, “or as I call it, Equal Panther.” He also said he loved Green Book, which he described as “the story of a wise black musician teaching a mentally challenged white man how to love.”

“The Oscar goes to whimsy!” he declared at the end of the segment.