'SNL' Cast's Moms Critique Trump Jokes in Mothers Day-Themed Cold Open

The Saturday Night Live cast opened Saturday's episode with a "special Mother's Day message," in which each member's mom critiqued the NBC show and frequently argued it shouldn't focus so much on President Donald Trump.

"Normally we open this show with a political sketch, which can sometimes be divisive. But since tomorrow is Mother's Day, we're going to focus on something we can all agree on: mothers," Aidy Bryant said to open the segment, with her mom, Georgeanne, by her side.

Kenan Thompson's mom appeared next beside her son, telling him, "Kenan, I can't magine this show without you. Like, I actually can't remember when you were on it." She then asked why there were so many Trump jokes.

Luke Null's mom told him when she got a chance in front of the camera, "Enough with the Trump jokes." She added, "Why doesn't SNL talk about 'Crooked Hillary'?"

"You should be focusing on Jesus," Chris Redd's mom said, as a substitute for Trump.

"Why don't you do Wayne's World anymore?" Beck Bennett's mom asked, referring to a popular sketch.

Saturday's SNL was hosted by Amy Schumer and featured a musical performance from country-pop artist Kacey Musgraves. For her second hosting gig on the NBC show, Schumer is promoting her April release I Feel Pretty, while Musgraves has a new record out, Golden Hour.