'SNL' Cold Open Features Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci

Saturday Night Live returned for another "At Home" version of the late-night comedy sketch show, with cast members collaborating once again from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week's cold open featured a celebrity cameo from Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci. During the cold open, Pitt's Fauci clarified several of President Donald Trump's recent comments concerning COVID-19.

"Yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines," Pitt said. "So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say.”

For starters, Pitt's Fauci clarified that when Trump said "everyone can get a test, what he meant was almost no one."

Pitt then went to a clip of the president saying his administration had done an "incredible job" and COVID-19 will "disappear one day, like a miracle."

"A miracle is great. Who doesn’t like miracles," Pitt said, before adding, "Miracles shouldn't be Plan A."

Pitt's casting was particularly a smash due to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases being recently asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota who he would like to play him on Saturday Night Live.

"Oh, Brad Pitt, of course," Fauci said with a chuckle. Another actor who has been floated as a possible SNL Fauci is Ben Stiller, Camerota noted. Perhaps Stiller will take on the role in a future cold open?

Finishing up his surprise appearance, Pitt removed his wig and dropped the Fauci accent for a serious and meaningful message. "To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time."

Pitt also thanked healthcare workers and announced that the show was live from New York — "sort of."

The inaugural Saturday Night Live at Home aired on April 11 with a special guest appearance by Tom Hanks and a musical performance by Chris Martin.