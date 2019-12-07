'SNL' Cold Open Tackles "Bad Boy" Cafeteria Talk at NATO Conference

Jimmy Fallon made a guest appearance in the sketch, playing Justin Trudeau, who was sitting at the "cool kids table."

Saturday Night Live’s cold open poked fun at the recent hot mic controversy at the NATO conference in London, where multiple world leaders were overheard making critical comments about President Trump, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Jimmy Fallon made a guest appearance in the sketch, playing Trudeau, who was sitting at the “cool kids table” in the NATO lunch room. He was joined by U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson, played by James Corden, and president of France Emmanuel Macron, played by Paul Rudd.

During the sketch, the global leaders repeatedly squabbled over who was going to sit next to who as they made jabs at President Trump. There were jokes about younger woman, much like a schoolyard conversation.

"Let's get some lunch, maybe some wine, because we are bad boys," said Rudd as Macron. Suddenly, Alec Baldwin appeared as Trump, causing more conflict over the seating arrangement.

"He’s like dumber than Boris," Fallon’s Trudeau said of Trump, and Corden’s Johnson agreed.

"Those are my best friends," Baldwin’s Trump said, unaware of the fact that he was being made fun of by the group. "We run this place." He then realized that he was at the "loser table."

Seated at a nearby table, Kate McKinnon reprised her impression of chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, who was thrilled to be invited to the cool kids table.

As Trump turned around to exit the cafeteria at the end, a piece of paper that read "Impeach Me" in black marker was revealed as taped to his back.

Cecily Strong appeared at the end of the sketch as Melania Trump, preaching against bullying while also promoting Peloton, the exercise bike brand that was recently mocked on social media for its commercial.

She also wished herself a merry Christmas.