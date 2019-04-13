'SNL' Cold Open Tackles College Admissions Scandal

Saturday Night Live’s cold open took on the recent college admissions scandal in a sketch set in Chino Correctional Facility. Inmates played by Kyle Mooney, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd encountered Full House star Lori Loughlin, played by Kate McKinnon. Michael Keaton also made a cameo.

“Oh yeah, you think that’s insane? I paid 500 grand to get my daughter into USC,” McKinnon’s Loughlin said. “You paid 500 grand for USC?” one of the inmates replied, incredulously.

“I own the guards in here. I helped their kids get into top-rate pre-Ks,” McKinnon’s Loughlin also said. She also made several references to Full House, including saying the iconic recurring lines “how rude?” and “cut it out.” “Are you Aunt Becky?” one of the inmates asked, and McKinnon’s Loughlin, who was also in the Nation of Islam, took out a knife and said “Don’t call me that.”

Michael Keaton played Julian Assange, and Pete Davidson played Michael Avenatti, who joked that he was running with Alec Baldwin for president in the cold open.