'SNL' Cold Open Tackles Democratic Debate and Trump Impeachment

Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch and Jason Sudeikis were among the star-studded cameos for the Dec. 21 episode's cold open.

The recent Democratic presidential debate took center stage during the Dec. 21 Saturday Night Live cold open sketch.

On Thursday evening, candidates discussed the economy, climate change and foreign policy. But wine caves quickly became a hot topic, with Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren sparring over the necessity of big-dollar fundraisers vs. small-dollar grassroots campaigns. "Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States," Warren said during the debate.

"Just like The Bachelor, the further we go, the less diverse it gets," Heidi Gardner said as the moderator.

"PBS is my safe word," Kate McKinnon said as Warren, bringing up the now infamous wine caves. "I haven't been to a wine cave. I haven't even been to a Filene's Basement," she said in the cold open sketch.

"My candidacy will be completely ignored by the media, which is why I'll conduct the rest of the debate in virtual reality," Bowen Yang said as Andrew Yang.

"Tonight, I will be in attack mode...so long as that's okay with everyone else," Colin Jost's Pete Buttigieg said.

Rachel Dratch made a cameo as Amy Klobuchar. "Tonight, my voice will be as solid as my carefully rehearsed Midwestern mom jokes," she quipped.

"I'm Bernie Sanders. I'm white. Can't help it," Larry David said joining in the star-studded cold open lineup, returning to the show as Sanders.

Jason Sudeikis returned as Joe Biden, and Fred Armisen showed up as Michael Bloomberg despite not being eligible for the debate.

Maya Rudolph made a cameo as Kamala Harris, even though the senator has dropped out of the race. "While I'm here, I just want to show you how good you could have had it America... you could have had a bad bitch," she said, referencing a song by Lizzo, who was the evening's musical guest.

Cecily Strong appeared as Tulsi Gabbard, and references were made to the recent impeachment of President Trump by the U.S. House of Representatives. On Wednesday night, Trump became only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Sure enough, Alec Baldwin brought back his impression of Trump to refute the fact that he had been impeached. "Now, you're going to get Donald Trump raw, baby," he said. Sudeikis' Biden challenged him to a pushup contest.

Baldwin's Trump said he isn't scared of everything, prompting McKinnon to show up as Nancy Pelosi. "Good luck at the State Of The Union," she said, imitating the exaggerated clap Pelosi did at the last State Of The Union.