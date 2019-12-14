'SNL': Colin Jost Appears in Fiancé Scarlett Johansson's 'Avengers'-Themed Monologue

Pete Davidson wore an enormous Thanos' glove as he made cast members disappear.

Scarlett Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live for the sixth time, and her monologue spoofed The Avengers.

Aidy Bryant appeared in a holiday costume, and as she was talking, she suddenly started disappearing. Gradually, other cast members started dissolving as if killed by Avengers villain Thanos.

"First Asian cast member and you guys are dusting me? Twitter is going to eat you alive," Bowen Yang screamed as he dissolved.

Beck Bennett came out and questioned why they were doing a monologue that didn’t feel timely. Eventually, Johansson’s fiancé and head writer of the show Colin Jost showed up, thinking she’d be relieved to see him.

"Am I going to have to save everyone? I left my Black Widow costume in the car," Johansson declared amid the frenzied situation.

When Kenan Thompson came out dressed like Nick Fury, Johansson asked who he was. “Do you not watch the movies?” Jost asked.

They then learned that Pete Davidson was wearing the enormous Thanos’ glove and causing spectacular mayhem around the studio.

After the bit was done, Johansson thanked the audience and said she met the love of her life at the show, embracing Jost.