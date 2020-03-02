'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs 'Love Is Blind' With Coronavirus Twist

This weekend's Saturday Night Live took on the coronavirus crisis when the NBC late-night variety show spoofed Netflix's breakout hit dating reality series Love Is Blind.

In SNL's Love Is Blind: Quarantine Edition — which was cut for time from Saturday's telecast and released online — castmembers Alex Moffat and Melissa Villasenor play Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who host the series that sees singles getting engaged without ever meeting face to face.

"They have to get to know each other in isolated windowless pods," a voiceover says in the clip. "They all share something in common — not only are they truly desperate to get married; they’re also being quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus."

In isolated pods separated by a shared wall, couples — who are searching for "love… and a cure" — share stories of how they became exposed to coronavirus. After hearing each other's' stories, the contestants quickly fall in love despite the short time they've been given to form a bond.

"I just love our connection!" exclaims castmember Heidi Gardner, to which her partner, Kyle Monney, responds, "I never felt this way before, just like, light-headed. I have the shivers."

This week's host John Mulaney then tells Ego Nwodim, "I wish I could be there to hug you because I’m a hugger. And, also, I don’t wash my hands and I put my fingers in my mouth."

Love Is Blind, which premiered on Feb. 13 and is part of Netflix's push into unscripted, was a three-week event that rolled out weekly on the streaming giant as a 10-part series. After forming meaningful connections via their pods, couples had the chance to meet in person to become engaged. The show then followed them as they worked to turn their emotional relationships into physical ones before their fast-approaching weddings.

A tell-all reunion special, hosted by the Lacheys, will be available to stream on Netflix and YouTube starting March 5.

Watch the SNL skit below.