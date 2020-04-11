'SNL' Debuts Remotely-Produced Sketches Amid Era of Social Distancing

The episode also featured a tribute to Hal Willner, the show's music producer who died earlier this week.

Saturday Night Live took the show into its cast members homes on April 11, airing Saturday Night Live At Home, a collection of sketches recorded remotely in the wake of COVID-19 and social distancing. Tom Hanks hosted, and Chris Martin served as the musical guest.

Pete Davidson contributed a parody of a Drake song played over a music video directed by his mom in his home. "This is a Drake song," he sang repeatedly. Later in the episode, he did another music video parody of a rapper who only has $2000.

There were several political sketches, including one featuring Kate McKinnon as Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In another segment, Larry David recorded himself doing his recurring Bernie Sanders impression, saying he’s "always a bridesmaid, never the Democratic nominee." David’s Sanders talked about recently ending his campaign. He also talked about coronavirus, specifically riffing on the deficit of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Another sketch featured "Sales Corp Industries’ first Zoom call." The virtual meeting between coworkers quickly descended into chaos.

A "Masterclass: Quarantine Edition" sketch featured Chloe Fineman performing impressions of Timothee Chalamet, JoJo Siwa and Carole Baskin. "To make a TikTok, you can literally do anything," Fineman’s Siwa said. As Tiger King’s Baskin, she offered a class on bike riding. "Also, I didn’t kill my husband," she said.

Heidi Gardner did a sketch featuring her recurring character Bailey, the teen who sometimes reviews movies on the Weekend Update desk. Gardner’s Bailey did a YouTube video talking about coronavirus and various movies, including The Hunt. "We had to like pause in the middle because my dog ate a grape." She also had a crush on the invisible man in Invisible Man.

There was also an animated sketch called "Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles." It featured one of the turtles getting divorced and another receiving test results from the doctor’s office.

Mikey Day parodied gamer culture and Twitch streams in his sketch that featured him badly playing Call Of Duty. Alex Moffat contributed a "Sky Sport Report" parody featuring quarantine activities like which banana would ripen first and which popcorn kernel would pop first.

Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett appeared as themselves doing a Facetime call together. They kept asking each other what they were working on, which got mixed into a song. They called in Fred Armisen, who also seemingly wasn’t working on anything.

In "Visualizations with Aidy," Aidy Bryant provided meditations that she told with various funny virtual backgrounds behind her.

Dating show parody "How Low Will You Go" featured singles ready to date post-quarantine.

The episode ended with a tribute to Hal Willner, the show’s sketch music producer since 1981 who died earlier this week. Former cast members such as Adam Sandler, Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Molly Shannon pre-recorded messages about Willner as well as current cast members. They also sang together in his honor.

The tribute included footage of Willner talking about his job on the show.