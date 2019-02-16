'SNL': Don Cheadle Plays Spike Lee in 'Celebrity Family Feud' Parody

Kate McKinnon appeared as Glenn Close and Beck Bennett played Sam Elliott in the "Oscars Nominees" edition of the game show.

Actor Don Cheadle hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in his long career on Saturday night, playing director Spike Lee during one of the show's longest bits, a game show parody called “Celebrity Family Feud: Oscars Nominees.”

He went up against Melissa Villaseñor doing her recurring impression of Lady Gaga, who is nominated for her performance in A Star Is Born and her original song “Shallow.”

Kate McKinnon appeared as Glenn Close, nominated for The Wife, and Beck Bennett played Sam Elliott, also nominated for A Star Is Born, while Kyle Mooney played Bradley Cooper. Pete Davidson played Rami Malek, nominated for Bohemian Rhapsody, and Cecily Strong played a very drunk Olivia Colman, nominated for The Favourite.

Cheadle also appeared as a high school teacher in a parody of a closed-network freshman class show called “Fresh Takes” where students discussed the latest gossip, including a segment called "Cold Sore Watch." He also appeared in a Nailed It-like baking show where chefs tried to replicate cartoon characters as cakes, yielding monstrous creations like Cheadle's disturbing take on the Cookie Monster.

In a sketch about a bar fight, characters played by Cheadle and cast members couldn't quite get into the fighting mood because the bubbly song "Lollipop" by Mika was playing.

In a commercial parody Cheadle appeared in, the episode advertised a tent shaped like a dog for couples to have sex in to avoid the awkwardness of their dogs watching them. In another commercial parody, he played a cockroach who made himself so at home in someone’s house that he slept with a man’s wife.

