'SNL': Emma Stone Hosts for Fourth Time, Plays Personified Versions of Raunchy Bedroom Posters

Emma Stone hosted Saturday Night Live for the fourth time. In her monologue, she referenced the Five Timers Club, a milestone that’s celebrated for recurring hosts of the show. Since she was one episode short, Stone jokingly tried to get the cast to still do special things for.

In one sketch, Stone played personified versions of raunchy posters hanging in a teenage boy's bedroom, played by Pete Davidson. She also played Jenny McCarthy in a The View parody.

Stone also appeared in a commercial parody for a brand called Fashion Coward with plain clothing. “My story is ‘I’m a stranger to myself,” Stone said in the commercial when explaining how her fashion is a story.

In a digital short, Stone appeared with Melissa Villaseñor in what devolved into a rap video about hobbies. Another musical sketch featured Stone alongside most of the cast singing an 80s-style song called “Ladies Room.”

Another digital short featured Stone as a very serious method actress playing a secondary character in a porno. She did a purposefully bad Italian accent in an ad for cheap wine.

K-pop band BTS performed as the musical guest.