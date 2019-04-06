'SNL': 'Game Of Thrones' Stars Cameo During Kit Harington's Monologue

Kit Harington hosted Saturday Night Live ahead of the premiere of the final season of Game Of Thrones, and his monologue featured several cameos from some of his castmates, including his wife and co-star Rose Leslie.

First, Emilia Clarke showed up and asked Harington how the show ends even though she stars on it as Daenerys Targaryen. She said she forgot. “I have no idea what’s actually happening,” she said.

John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly on the show, asked Harington what happens to Samwell in the end. “Do you think we’ll still hang out?” he also asked.

Pete Davidson, dressed as the Night King from the show, asked if people hate him. And a group of Harry Potter fans were dismayed to find out Harington was from a different fantasy fandom.

When Leslie showed up, Harington asked if she also wanted to know how the series ends. “I don’t care about that; I’m not a nerd,” she replied. Instead, she wanted to know what they’re going to do for money now that the show is ending. She also asked how soon he could grow back his beard.