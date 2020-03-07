'SNL': 'Knives Out' Sketch Gives Inside Look at Daniel Craig's Accent

The sketch also introduces the accent coach behind Craig's 'Knives Out' character Benoit Blanc.

Knives Out viewers wondered about how about Daniel Craig's southern drawl came to be for Rian Johnson's whodunnit mystery film, and one of Saturday Night Live's latest skits provides answers.

Held at a casting office, the sketch saw Daniel Craig come in to find his best southern accent. But before he can read the Knives Out script, Craig calls in his accent coach, played by Beck Bennett.

Bennett's character gives the casting agents a sample of accents including one heavy with the pig-calling. He takes on other various regional accents, differing in pitch and drawl.

"My husband's from Arkansas and he doesn't like that," says one of the casting directors.

However, Bennett disagrees. "No, I have studied the region, mainly from cartoons," he says.

Soon enough both Craig and his coach take on Johnson's script. The two put on their best southern accents but the reading goes awry when Bennett pukes on cue, as Ana de Armas' character does when she fibs.

"You can puke on demand?" questions an agent.

To prove his abilities once again, Bennett throws up. This time, Craig joins in on the on-command vomiting, eliciting disgust from the panel of agents.

"We're actors," the two exclaim.